Road Patrol Unit endorses Carpinelli for Lewis County sheriff

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Members of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office are endorsing their boss in his bid for reelection.

The 25 members of the Road Patrol Unit voted unanimously to endorse Sheriff Mike Carpinelli.

The unit is made up of road deputies, school resource officers, the part-time recreation patrol, road sergeants, the civil office, and investigators. The unit is part of the United Public Service Employees Union.

Carpinelli is being challenged by retired state trooper Nichole Turck. The Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence Counties Central Trades and Labor Council endorsed Turck earlier this month.

Carpinelli and Turck are vying for the Republican line on the November ballot. Turck has already secured the Conservative Party slot.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.