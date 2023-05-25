Road Patrol Unit endorses Carpinelli for Lewis County sheriff

Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli has announced he’ll be running for a fourth term.
Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli has announced he’ll be running for a fourth term.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Members of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office are endorsing their boss in his bid for reelection.

The 25 members of the Road Patrol Unit voted unanimously to endorse Sheriff Mike Carpinelli.

The unit is made up of road deputies, school resource officers, the part-time recreation patrol, road sergeants, the civil office, and investigators. The unit is part of the United Public Service Employees Union.

Carpinelli is being challenged by retired state trooper Nichole Turck. The Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence Counties Central Trades and Labor Council endorsed Turck earlier this month.

Carpinelli and Turck are vying for the Republican line on the November ballot. Turck has already secured the Conservative Party slot.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We noticed a high presence of U.S. Border Patrol agents and local police along Interstate 81...
High presence of Border Patrol, police on Route 81
Fatal crash
Woman killed in two-car crash
A memorial outside of Colton-Pierrepont Central School remembers a beloved teacher assistant.
School remembers ‘superstar’ teacher assistant killed in crash
Charges against Frederick Wing, Jr. have been dropped.
Wing cleared of charges in Durham murder
Migrants
Jefferson County sees no reason for migrant state of emergency, at least for now

Latest News

Brittany Walroth Memorial Scholaship Fundraiser
Walroth Memorial Scholarship fundraiser coming up
Clayton Opera House upcoming events
Packed schedule at Clayton Opera House
Belleville Henderson hosts a sectional game on Thursday.
Panthers optimistic heading into sectionals
It was a packed crowd at Education Day at the Syracuse Mets game on Wednesday.
Syracuse Mets host thousands of kids for Education Day