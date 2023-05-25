Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Springtime photos!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We start this edition of Pics of the Week by saying “congratulations” to the Belleville Henderson baseball team for bringing home the Class D Frontier League title. Kristen Dodge was kind enough to share a shot after their win.

In another sport, three-year-old Theo Philps caught his first-ever fish while out with his grandparents in Massena. They say he even came in second place at the weight competition that day.

Have you ever seen a moose? Jeffrey Frans spotted one in Pamelia.

And in a sighting by a trail cam was a bear in Redwood captured by Ron Hunter.

Karen Moseley came across a nest of robin eggs while mowing her lawn.

And April Parris got a great photo of an oriole on Black Lake. They are only here for a short time, and they love oranges.

Kim Rotondi saw a bunch of trillium flowers in bloom (they’re Emily Griffin’s favorites thanks to her mom and great grandmother). They’re nicknamed stinkpots because — you guessed it — they don’t smell as pretty as they look.

Finally, it was a very exciting day in Ogdensburg as the United Helpers Home on State Street celebrated its anniversary. Everyone in the picture has been involved with the home and were excited to see a donated drawing made by an early resident of the home.

Thanks to Benny Fairchild for the shots and thank you to everyone who shared their beautiful springtime shots.

