‘Something didn’t seem right,’ says marina official about alleged human smuggler

Boats at Clayton Marina
Boats at Clayton Marina(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Things didn’t add up when someone tried to rent a boat at Clayton Marina this week. It ended with a woman being charged with human smuggling.

Tyler Forger, the general manager at Clayton Marina, says a woman came in on Tuesday wanting to rent a 17-foot runabout with a 70 horsepower engine. It would go about 30 miles an hour.

He says the woman’s different IDs didn’t match and she tried to get it paid for by credit card from someone over the phone.

The woman went out on the boat and employees called authorities.

“Something we didn’t expect at the end of the day. Normally everything goes pretty smooth, but something didn’t seem right. Something was out of place and so it made us ask a few more questions,” said Forger.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Karina Martinez was charged with smuggling 2 aliens from the country of Mexico into the U.S.

Forger credits his staff for being on top of their game.

