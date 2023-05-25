WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a little below average for this time of year, but temperatures will climb each day heading into the weekend and early next week.

And we’ll have full sunshine for days.

It was chilly to start, but sunny skies will warm things up on the way to highs in the low 60s.

It could be a frosty night. There’s a frost advisory for much of northern New York from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. on Friday.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s.

Sunny skies are in the forecast from Friday through next Wednesday.

It will be in the mid-60s Friday, the 70s on Saturday and Sunday, and the 80s Monday through Wdnesday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.