Sunshine for days

Thursday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a little below average for this time of year, but temperatures will climb each day heading into the weekend and early next week.

And we’ll have full sunshine for days.

It was chilly to start, but sunny skies will warm things up on the way to highs in the low 60s.

It could be a frosty night. There’s a frost advisory for much of northern New York from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. on Friday.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s.

Sunny skies are in the forecast from Friday through next Wednesday.

It will be in the mid-60s Friday, the 70s on Saturday and Sunday, and the 80s Monday through Wdnesday.

