Syracuse Mets host thousands of kids for Education Day

Education Day at Syracuse Mets
By Mel Busler
May. 25, 2023
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The Syracuse Mets fell too far behind on Wednesday, scoring three late runs but eventually falling short by an 8-4 final to Cincinati Farm Club Louisville Bats at NBT Bank Stadium.

It was a fun environment at the ballpark on Wednesday, as a sold-out crowd full of screaming school kids on Education Day cheered the home team on.

The game started at a special time of 11:05 a.m. to accommodate all the classes attending the game.

“You know I love this day,” general manager Jason Smorol said. You know we pack them in all the way from Alex Bay, down to Marathon, over to Otselic Valley, over to Auburn. We have over 8,000 kids here today and teachers and school bus drivers — it’s just so much excitement, I love it.”

