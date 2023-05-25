Time to sign up for 21st Annual SpokerRide

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North Country Against Cancer will mark the 21st year of its Annual SpokerRide on Saturday, July 29, in Sackets Harbor. The event benefits the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life and the Volunteer Transportation Center.

Organizer Jeff Wood and the VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the event. Watch their interview above.

The SpokerRide began in 2003. That was when Wood and his brother, Steve, both cancer survivors, were looking for a way to give back to all of the people and organizations that helped them during their individual cancer journeys.

At the time, there weren’t any bike races in the North Country that focused on raising money for organizations that helped those with cancer. So, the Wood brothers decided to give it a try and organize an event to benefit the American Cancer Society and the Livestrong Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides support for people affected by cancer.

The event continued, year after year, raising money for the American Cancer Society and the Livestrong Foundation before a connection was made with the Volunteer Transportation Center in 2016.

Funding from SpokerRide for the VTC was earmarked for those the nonprofit transports to and from cancer treatments and related services.

Last year, the SpokerRide saw more than 150 riders participate and raised approximately $12,000 to benefit the American Cancer Society and the VTC.

This year’s event offers two competitive courses: a 50-mile advanced course, and 30-mile beginner/intermediate course. A 10-mile novice course, which is not timed, is also available for those who want to participate but not race.

The 50-mile race will start at 8:30 a.m., 30-mile race at 8:45 a.m. and 10-mile ride at 9 a.m. Packet pick-up and race day registration starts at 7 a.m. at the Third Alarm Building (Public Safety Building), 411 W. Washington St., Sackets Harbor, located near the entrance to the Sackets Harbor Battlefield.

Lunch will be provided for all riders after the ride.

Registration for each race is $50 per person until Friday, June 30, at which point the cost for registration increases to $55 per person until online registration closes on Thursday, July 27.

On race day, registration will be $60 per person. The event is also a designated Operation Yellow Ribbon event, with those who are active duty members of the military or veterans being able to register for $45 until June 30, $50 until July 27, and $55 on race day.

Those interested in sponsoring or participating this year’s SpokerRide may visit www.spokerride.net. Registration may be completed on the website or by printing the registration form, completing it and sending it with payment in care of “VTC Foundation” to North Country Against Cancer, c/o Volunteer Transportation Center, 24685 State Route 37, Watertown, N.Y. 13601.

For more information, to register, or to sponsor the SpokerRide, contact Jeff Wood at 315-783-6258 or spokerride@gmail.com.

