Walroth Memorial Scholarship fundraiser coming up

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fundraiser to benefit a scholarship fund for students with learning disabilities is now in its 12th year.

Darlene and Neil Walroth set up the Brittany Walroth Memorial Scholarship Fund in honor of their daughter, who had a learning disability.

The fund awards scholarships to students who have learning disabilities. Brittany died in a car accident in 2010.

The event is from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Brownville American Legion.

There will be a cruise-in, auctions, music, food, and prizes. It costs $5 to register a car for the cruise-in. Otherwise, the event is free.

You can find out more at brittanywalrothscholarshipforld.com or you can call 315-783-1574 or 315-783-3914.

