Walroth Memorial Scholarship fundraiser coming up

Brittany Walroth Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fundraiser to benefit a scholarship fund for students with learning disabilities is now in its 12th year.

Darlene and Neil Walroth set up the Brittany Walroth Memorial Scholarship Fund in honor of their daughter, who had a learning disability.

The fund awards scholarships to students who have learning disabilities. Brittany died in a car accident in 2010.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Brownville American Legion.

There will be a cruise-in, auctions, music, food, and prizes. It costs $5 to register a car for the cruise-in. Otherwise, the event is free.

You can find out more at brittanywalrothscholarshipforld.com or you can call 315-783-1574 or 315-783-3914.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We noticed a high presence of U.S. Border Patrol agents and local police along Interstate 81...
High presence of Border Patrol, police on Route 81
Fatal crash
Woman killed in two-car crash
A memorial outside of Colton-Pierrepont Central School remembers a beloved teacher assistant.
School remembers ‘superstar’ teacher assistant killed in crash
Charges against Frederick Wing, Jr. have been dropped.
Wing cleared of charges in Durham murder
Migrants
Jefferson County sees no reason for migrant state of emergency, at least for now

Latest News

Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli has announced he’ll be running for a fourth term.
Road Patrol Unit endorses Carpinelli for Lewis County sheriff
Clayton Opera House upcoming events
Packed schedule at Clayton Opera House
Belleville Henderson hosts a sectional game on Thursday.
Panthers optimistic heading into sectionals
It was a packed crowd at Education Day at the Syracuse Mets game on Wednesday.
Syracuse Mets host thousands of kids for Education Day