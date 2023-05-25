Woman accused of smuggling people into Clayton

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A woman is charged with human smuggling after allegedly bringing two Mexican citizens into the United States near Clayton.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Karina Martinez of New York is accused of renting a boat from the Clayton Marina, piloting it illegally into Canadian waters, picking up two men from Mexico, and bringing them into the U.S. illegally.

If convicted, Martinez could face up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $250,000.

The two men she is accused of smuggling were charged with unlawfully entering the U.S.

They could face up to six months in jail, a $5,000 fine, along with possible deportation and future exclusion from the country.

Border Patrol on Wellesley Island are investigating with help from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

