Amanda F. Vincent, 38, of Watertown

May. 25, 2023
Amanda F. Vincent, 38, of Watertown, NY, passed away suddenly on May 24, 2023 at her home.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Amanda F. Vincent, 38, of Watertown, NY, passed away suddenly on May 24, 2023 at her home.

She was born on February 15, 1985 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Randy and Cheryl (Gilligan) Vincent.  She attended Watertown High School.

Amanda enjoyed listening to music, watching tv, and playing games.  She loved spending time with her family and especially her Beagle.

Among her survivors are her four children, Starr and Ariel Salter, of FL and Scarlett and Skye Anderson, Watertown, NY; her mother and father, Cheryl and Randy Vincent, Watertown, NY; two brothers and a sister in law, Scott Vincent, Watertown, NY and Brandon (Meghan) Vincent, NC; 1 nephew, Bradley Vincent, and a niece, Nora Vincent; her paternal grandmother, Lena Vincent, Watertown, NY; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 30th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

Burial will be private for the family in Brownville Cemetery.

Donations in Amanda’s memory may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

