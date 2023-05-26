Arts All-Star: Alondra Maldonado-Espinosa

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Art lets Alondra Maldonado-Espinosa express herself.

“It just really helps me express my emotions through a way that is just not words.”

The Ogdensburg artist is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

“Art for me is just process and creation — and love for your passions,” she said.

Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.