Arts All-Star: Alondra Maldonado-Espinosa
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Art lets Alondra Maldonado-Espinosa express herself.

“It just really helps me express my emotions through a way that is just not words.”

The Ogdensburg artist is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

“Art for me is just process and creation — and love for your passions,” she said.

Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.

