Athlete of the Week: Raine Rumble

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - This week we honor a talented athlete from Gouverneur who has had an exceptional season on the links and also excels at two other sports for the Wildcats. His talents earning him this week’s award.

Raine Rumble, the Wildcats number one player, averaged just over 38 for 9 holes this season.

He shot the low score in 5 of his 11 matches this season and is a First Team All-Northern selection.

And he’s an outstanding athlete who also excels in football and basketball.

Raine is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for May 26, 2023.

