Athlete of the Week: Raine Rumble

Raine is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for May 26, 2023.
By Mel Busler
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - This week we honor a talented athlete from Gouverneur who has had an exceptional season on the links and also excels at two other sports for the Wildcats. His talents earning him this week’s award.

Raine Rumble, the Wildcats number one player, averaged just over 38 for 9 holes this season.

He shot the low score in 5 of his 11 matches this season and is a First Team All-Northern selection.

And he’s an outstanding athlete who also excels in football and basketball.

Raine is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for May 26, 2023.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

