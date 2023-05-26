Bonnie Castle Summer Concert Series
Starting May 27 and gong through September 3rd
Saturday May 27th The Strictly Hip
Thursday, June 29th Material Girls
Friday, July 14th Beginnings
Thursday, July 20th Double Vision
Thursday, August 3rdth Hollywood Nights
Sunday, August 13th Gypsy
Sunday, August 20th Creedence Revived
Sunday, September 3rd Hotel California
