Bonnie Castle Summer Concert Series

Starting May 27 and gong through September 3rd
Lots of entertainment coming our way down in the bay
By Craig Thornton
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Saturday May 27th The Strictly Hip

Thursday, June 29th Material Girls

Friday, July 14th Beginnings

Thursday, July 20th Double Vision

Thursday, August 3rdth Hollywood Nights

Sunday, August 13th Gypsy

Sunday, August 20th Creedence Revived

Sunday, September 3rd Hotel California

More information and tickets click here

