Carthage Farmers Market kicks off for season

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - ‘Tis the season for outdoor markets.

The Carthage Farmers Market kicked off Friday.

Many vendors are back for 2023, but new things this year will include food trucks and live music.

Organizers are excited to have the venue back open where you can get many local items.

“We have meat and produce. We have some flowers. We have crafts and baby outfits,” said Claire Vanover, Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce.

The market will run every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 13.

