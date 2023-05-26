Chicken barbecue raises money for business destroyed in fire

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage community turns out to support a business destroyed in a fire almost two weeks ago.

Carthage Area Rescue Squad had a chicken barbecue with all of the proceeds going to a neighboring business, Agway Services - Simon’s Farm and Home Center.

Fire officials say heat lamps inside the building caused it to go up in flames on May 13.

The rescue squad started with 150 pieces of chicken Friday morning, but within minutes decided to go buy 75 more.

The Church Street Diner donated the macaroni salad for the meals. The community coming together to support the Simon family.

“The Simons over at Agway, they’re always willing to help us out. They offer pallets up for our chicken BBQs sometimes. They’re just great people, even if we’re just passing them coming in and out of the street, it’s always a friendly wave, hi, how are you doing today? So, we’re just looking to give back to them and to be able to help when they need us,” said Amanda Henry, chief of operations, Carthage Area Rescue Squad.

The rescue squad raised $1,558 for the business.

