WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure will keep the region cloud free for awhile. There is the potential for frost tonight as lows will be in the 30′s.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60′s.

The weekend will be sunny with highs in the 70′s.

The dry and warm weather continues into next week.

