Clayton man charged with grand larceny

TOWN OF ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - A Clayton man faces a felony grand larceny charge.

State police arrested 52-year-old Todd Williams on Friday.

Troopers said the arrest stems from an investigation at FMI Sand and Gravel on County Route 3 in the town of Orleans.

Williams is alleged to have taken cash payments from customers and kept the money.

Williams is scheduled to appear in the Jefferson County CAP court on June 14.

Anyone who may have paid cash to Williams is asked to contact Investigator Adam Swenson at (315) 482-2080 and reference case number 11435880.

No other information was available.

Williams is facing a fourth-degree grand larceny count. Under New York penal law, the charge covers the theft of property ranging from $1,000 to $4,000.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.