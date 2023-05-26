Daniel B. Chouinard Sr., 58, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daniel B. Chouinard Sr., 58, of Mill Street, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Born on April 17, 1965 in Paris, France, he was the son of Bertrand and Renate (Uhrig) Chouinard. He formerly worked as a machinist for Temco in Manchester, New Hampshire before becoming disabled.

He married Kristine Marshall in 1987.

He loved motorcycles and cars and rebuilt a ‘79 Chevy Stepside truck from the frame. He enjoyed fishing and boating in his younger years.

Survivors include his wife, Kristine; his mother, Renate Chouinard of Chilmark, MA; two children, Daniel Chouinard Jr of Manchester, MA and Tabitha Chouinard Holder of Watertown; three siblings, Maria, Chris, and Kenny; and grandchildren, Dallas, Cheyenne, Sophia, and Madeline Chouinard and Corbin, Jason, and Cambrilee Holder. He is predeceased by his father, Bertrand who passed last month.

Per his wishes, there will be no public services.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

