Daniel B. Chouinard Sr., 58, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daniel B. Chouinard Sr., 58, of Mill Street, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Born on April 17, 1965 in Paris, France, he was the son of Bertrand and Renate (Uhrig) Chouinard. He formerly worked as a machinist for Temco in Manchester, New Hampshire before becoming disabled.

He married Kristine Marshall in 1987.

He loved motorcycles and cars and rebuilt a ‘79 Chevy Stepside truck from the frame. He enjoyed fishing and boating in his younger years.

Survivors include his wife, Kristine; his mother, Renate Chouinard of Chilmark, MA; two children, Daniel Chouinard Jr of Manchester, MA and Tabitha Chouinard Holder of Watertown; three siblings, Maria, Chris, and Kenny; and grandchildren, Dallas, Cheyenne, Sophia, and Madeline Chouinard and Corbin, Jason, and Cambrilee Holder. He is predeceased by his father, Bertrand who passed last month.

Per his wishes, there will be no public services.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Ellen Janack, 90, of Riverside Drive, Canton died May 24, 2023 at her home while under the...
Ellen Janack, 90, of Canton
Candles
Joseph W. “Bill” Howland, 82, of Watertown
Mark J. Sykes of South Massey Street and formerly of Fairview Street, passed away on Tuesday,...
Mark J. Sykes, 59, of Watertown
Henry R. LaClair, 91, of Clayton passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Hospice of...
Henry R. LaClair, 91, of Clayton

Obituaries

Handcuffs, money
Clayton man charged with grand larceny
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: Fallen Navy commander comes home in 1986
Carthage Farmers Market
Carthage Farmers Market kicks off for season
WWNY
Jefferson County Dairy Parade coming up next Friday
Ask the Pharmacist - Mental Health Awareness
Money
Audit: Greig needs better long-term financial strategies