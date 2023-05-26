Ellen Janack, 90, of Canton

Ellen Janack, 90, of Riverside Drive, Canton died May 24, 2023 at her home while under the loving care of her family and Hospice and Palliative Care. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ellen Janack, 90, of Riverside Drive, Canton died May 24, 2023 at her home while under the loving care of her family and Hospice and Palliative Care.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Brick Chapel Church with a burial to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Michael P. Catanzaro will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to North Country Arts Council, 95 Public Square, #210, Watertown, NY 13601 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of St Lawrence Valley, PO Box 510, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handing arrangements.

Ellen was born December 24, 1932 on the family farm on the Little River Road in Canton NY. She was a daughter of the late Harold J. and Olive M. (Moore) Matthews. She attended Canton High School and later earned her G.E.D. She later attended Canton ATC where she took nurses aide training and classes.

In 1950 she married George Janack in the rectory of the First Baptist Church and was blessed with many children who love her dearly.

Ellen was employed as a certified nurses aide at Moongate Nursing Home, Canton for 10 years. Previously she worked as a caregiver ,sitter and housekeeper for local families and as a housekeeper at St. Lawrence University.

Surviving are her children Allen , Edwin , George , Suzanne , Larry , Earl ‚Carl ,Shelley and Allyson as well as 17 grand children and 14 great grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother Roland Matthews . Ellen was predeceased by her brothers Howard,Merton, William ,Duane and sisters Alice Blackmer and Bettie Gilson.Ellen was a member of TOPS in Canton. She attended First Presbyterian Church where she was a choir member, on the fellowship committee, a deacon, and a member of Presbyterian Women. Ellen was recently awarded the Presbyterian woman of the year award 2022. She was also a member of the Senior Citizen’s Group at the high rise.

Some of her interests and hobbies include : doing crafts, BINGO, bus trips with Senior Citizens, sewing, playing cards, painting , singing and playing guitar. She was always very thoughtful of others. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.