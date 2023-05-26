Farm animal rescue to hold open house

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Garney’s Feral Acres rescues farm animals, and they want you to get familiar with what they do.

Rescued pig Mr. Bean and Jeff Garnsey were on 7 News This Morning, along with Lisa Drumm, who sponsors another of Garnsey’s pigs, Peppa.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

You can visit Mr. Bean and Peppa, who required extensive surgery — and many other rescues — at an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, at Garnsey’s Feral Acres.

It’s on County Route 54, the Depauville-Brownville Road.

Find out more at garnseysferalacres.com. People are invited to volunteer, donate, or sponsor an animal.

