Farm animal rescue to hold open house

Garnsey's Feral Acres open house
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Garney’s Feral Acres rescues farm animals, and they want you to get familiar with what they do.

Rescued pig Mr. Bean and Jeff Garnsey were on 7 News This Morning, along with Lisa Drumm, who sponsors another of Garnsey’s pigs, Peppa.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

You can visit Mr. Bean and Peppa, who required extensive surgery — and many other rescues — at an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, at Garnsey’s Feral Acres.

It’s on County Route 54, the Depauville-Brownville Road.

Find out more at garnseysferalacres.com. People are invited to volunteer, donate, or sponsor an animal.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug overdoses
8 overdoses - one fatal - in 24 hours, St. Lawrence County officials say
We noticed a high presence of U.S. Border Patrol agents and local police along Interstate 81...
High presence of Border Patrol, police on Route 81
Boats at Clayton Marina
‘Something didn’t seem right,’ says marina official about alleged human smuggler
Handcuffs, money
Former clerk accused of stealing $36K from towns of Adams, Ellisburg
A memorial outside of Colton-Pierrepont Central School remembers a beloved teacher assistant.
School remembers ‘superstar’ teacher assistant killed in crash

Latest News

The Watertown Red & Black are on the road this Saturday for their first regular season game in...
Red & Black open regular season on the road
Canton's Hadley Alguire pitches to Gouverneur's Chloe Smith as the teams battle for the Section...
Highlights & scores: Sectional lacrosse, baseball, softball & golf
The Claire House in Ogdensburg was featured in the season finale of "Ghost Hunters."
Haunted Ogdensburg home featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’
Wake Up Weather
Grab the sunscreen & shades