Frederick K. Bush, Sr., 84, of Ogdensburg

Frederick K. Bush, Sr., age 84, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at his home. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Frederick K. Bush, Sr., age 84, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at his home. Per his request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Frederick is survived by his wife, Sharon M. Bush of Ogdensburg, NY; his son, Frederick Bush Jr., and his wife, Erin, of Jordan, NY; his daughter, Mary Susan LaLonde of Ogdensburg, NY; his brother whom he shared a very special bond with, David Bush and his wife, Ellen, of Ogdensburg, NY; one granddaughter, Tabitha LaLonde; four grandsons, Tyler, Tory, Tanner, and Conor Bush; as well as eight great grandchildren and cousins. Fred is also survived by two very special friends, Carol and Larry Bouchey, who provided love, support and many meals for the family. Frederick is predeceased by his sister, Mary Bush and his brother, Edward Bush and a son-in-law, Paul LaLonde.

Frederick was born on June 7, 1938, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Alfred and Leota (Brown) Bush. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1958. Fred married Sharon M. Hill on June 30, 1962, at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Fred began his work with Sperling Furniture Store where he learned how to install wall to wall carpet, later leaving and going to Boyer Brothers for a short time. Fred later became employed at St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg as a therapy aide and retired in 1995. Following his retirement, Fred and Sharon spent their winter months in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, making many new friends and long-lasting relationships.

Fred loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren so much; each child held a very special place in his heart. Mr. Bush also loved his church – he took classes to become Episcopalian and was proud to take Communion. Fred would save his change all Winter to bring it home and sneak it into the collection plate – he thought he was getting one over on Donna Logan.

Fred enjoyed spending his time wood working and carving.

Donations in lieu of flowers, may be made in Fred’s memory to Sarah’s Guest House, 100 Roberts Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13207.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.