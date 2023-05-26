Grab the sunscreen & shades

Friday AM weather
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some places had frost on the ground early this morning.

A frost advisory for much of northern New York was to be in effect until 8 a.m.

Temperatures in the 30s and 40s might warrant a jacket this morning, but you won’t need it later.

It will be a sunny day with highs in the upper 60s.

It will be a mild night. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s in most areas.

The three-day Memorial Day Weekend will have plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-70s on Saturday, the upper 70s on Sunday, and the low 80s on Monday.

It will be sunny and in the low 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s.

