Graveside Services for Edwin Ferdinand Ogrodnik, 87, formerly of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Graveside Services for Edwin Ferdinand Ogrodnik, age 87, formerly of Harrisville, NY, will be held at Harrisville Cemetery on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 1:30PM with the Reverend Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville. Mr. Ogrodnik passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Lewis County General Hospital-Nursing Home Unit.

Edwin is survived by a brother, Robert E. Ogrodnik and his wife, Caroljean, of Virginia Beach, Va., and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Edwin is predeceased by his parents, Walter and Gladys Ogrodnik; and two brothers, Joseph D. Ogrodnik in 1972 and Leonard W. Ogrodnik in 1988.

Edwin was born on October 8, 1935, in Harrisville, NY, the son of the late Walter Stanley and Gladys Olive (McRobbie) Ogrodnik. He attended local schools in the area.

Edwin enjoyed hunting, fishing, and reading magazines.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

