Graveside services for Mary T. Austin, 66, of South Colton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Mary T. Austin, 66, a resident of the East Hill Road, will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton, with Deacon John Levison presiding.  A Celebration of Life gathering for Mary will be held after the services at the Colton Amvets.  Mary passed away on March 21, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.  Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.

