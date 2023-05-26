Highlights & scores: Sectional lacrosse, baseball, softball & golf
(WWNY) - It was another busy day in sectional play.
In Chittenango, top seed Indian River met Carthage in the girls’ Section III Class C lacrosse semifinals.
- Indian River strikes first. Ally LaMora goes low for the tally. It’s 1-0 Lady Warriors.
- Then it’s Michaela Delles with one of her eight goals. Now it’s 2-0.
- Carthage answers. Isabelle Wormwood splits the pipes, cutting the Indian River lead to 2-1.
- LaMora scores her second of the game to make it 3-1.
Indian River beat Carthage 18-7
At CBA, top seed South Jefferson met General Brown in the girls’ Section III Class D semifinals.
- Second half: Paisley Cook dents net on the doorstep. It’s 17-1 South Jeff.
- Moments later it’s Cook again splitting the pipes. It’s 18-1 Lady Spartans.
- Savannah Hodges scores from the tough angle. It’s 19-1 South Jeff.
- Then it’s Lily Morrison with the blast, increasing the Lady Spartans lead to 20-1.
- Natalie Bonham-Kovalik gets one back for the Lady Lions.
But South Jeff beats General Brown 21-3.
It was Ogdensburg vs. Massena for the boys’ Section X lacrosse championship/
- OFA’s Teagan Frederick scores up close. It’s 7-6 Massena at the half.
- Aron Rice splits the defense and ripples the net for the Raiders.
- Parker Murray scores on the worm burner.
- Rice again with a low bouncer. The Raiders are up 10-7.
- Theodore Hewko scores just inside the near post.
- Dugga Thompson to Tryson Sunday for the laser shot.
Massena goes on to celebrate a 17-10 win over OFA for the championship. Massena will enter state play as the Class C representative, while OFA will compete in Class D.
Salmon River and Ogdensburg faced off for the Section X baseball championship.
- Rick Chatland with a hit to center, driving in two runs. It’s 4-0 Shamrocks.
- Luca Labella with a double to right.
- Tyler Sovie with a single, but the Blue Devils are unable to capitalize.
- Dylan Johnson slams a triple, later scores.
- Rhylan Wood singles to drive in Wood.
Salmon River repeats as Class B champions with a 12-0 shutout \ over OFA.
Canton and Gouverneur battled for the Section X Class B softball championship.
- Hadley Alguire pitched for Canton. Chloe Smith drives the ball to center for a hit, scoring one run.
- Jerika Richard steals third, then scores on a passed ball. It’s 4-1 Wildcats.
- Canton counters. Alguire hits to center. She goes to third on a fielder’s choice.
- Faith Christy drives home Alguire with a go-ahead run.
Canton rallied for a 5-4 win for the Section X Class B title.
After Day 1 of the Section X golf championships, on the boys side:
- Canton’s Ryan Jones leads with a 74, followed by Potsdam’s Ian VanWagner at 77.
- Salmon River’s Carter Johnson and Gouverneur’s Raine Rumble both fired a 78.
- OFA’s Ethan Bouchard and Norwood-Norfolk’s Jace Dutch carded 80s.
- Massena’s Colin Patterson and Canton’s Jon O’Neill finished with 81s.
- OFA’s Jack Mills and Clifton-Fine’s Matt Daniels posted 84s.
- Salmon River’s Cato Lazore shot an 85.
- Massena’s Ben Thompson finished at 88.
On the girls’ side:
- Canton’s Eliza Creurer led five finishers headed to states.
- The others included Clifton-Fine’s Grace and Madelynn Southwick, Massena’s Meg Firnstein, and Gouverneur’s Caitlyn Storie.
Canton and Ogdensburg shared the NAC regular season title. Canton won the Section X championship.
Thursday’s local scores
Section III baseball playoffs
Indian River 6, Carthage 2
Skaneateles 4, South Jefferson 2
Westhill 16, Lowville 2
Beaver River 7, Tully 3
Belleville Henderson 1, Brookfield 0
Section X Class A baseball championship
Malone 2, Massena 1
Section X Class B baseball championship
Salmon River 12, OFA 0
Section X Class C baseball championship
Canton 11, Norwood-Norfolk 4
Section III softball playoffs
Jamesville-DeWitt 18, Indian River 3
Central Valley 9, South Jefferson 4 (8 innings)
Cooperstown 5, Thousand islands 4
Sandy Creek 11, Westmoreland 4
West Canada Valley 12, Alexandria 2
Sackets Harbor 11, Cincinnatus 5
Section X Class B softball championship
Canton 5, Gouverneur 4
Section X Class C softball championship
St. Lawrence Central 18, Madrid-Waddington 3
Section X Class D softball semifinal
Chateaugay 3, Heuvelton 1
Girls’ Section III lacrosse playoffs
West Genesee 16, Watertown 5
Indian River 18, Carthage 7
South Jefferson 21, General Brown 3
Boys’ Section X Class C/D lacrosse championship
Massena 17, OFA 10
