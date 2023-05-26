Highlights & scores: Sectional lacrosse, baseball, softball & golf

Canton's Hadley Alguire pitches to Gouverneur's Chloe Smith as the teams battle for the Section X Class B softball championship.(WWNY)
By Rob Krone
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - It was another busy day in sectional play.

In Chittenango, top seed Indian River met Carthage in the girls’ Section III Class C lacrosse semifinals.

- Indian River strikes first. Ally LaMora goes low for the tally. It’s 1-0 Lady Warriors.

- Then it’s Michaela Delles with one of her eight goals. Now it’s 2-0.

- Carthage answers. Isabelle Wormwood splits the pipes, cutting the Indian River lead to 2-1.

- LaMora scores her second of the game to make it 3-1.

Indian River beat Carthage 18-7

At CBA, top seed South Jefferson met General Brown in the girls’ Section III Class D semifinals.

- Second half: Paisley Cook dents net on the doorstep. It’s 17-1 South Jeff.

- Moments later it’s Cook again splitting the pipes. It’s 18-1 Lady Spartans.

- Savannah Hodges scores from the tough angle. It’s 19-1 South Jeff.

- Then it’s Lily Morrison with the blast, increasing the Lady Spartans lead to 20-1.

- Natalie Bonham-Kovalik gets one back for the Lady Lions.

But South Jeff beats General Brown 21-3.

It was Ogdensburg vs. Massena for the boys’ Section X lacrosse championship/

- OFA’s Teagan Frederick scores up close. It’s 7-6 Massena at the half.

- Aron Rice splits the defense and ripples the net for the Raiders.

- Parker Murray scores on the worm burner.

- Rice again with a low bouncer. The Raiders are up 10-7.

- Theodore Hewko scores just inside the near post.

- Dugga Thompson to Tryson Sunday for the laser shot.

Massena goes on to celebrate a 17-10 win over OFA for the championship. Massena will enter state play as the Class C representative, while OFA will compete in Class D.

Salmon River and Ogdensburg faced off for the Section X baseball championship.

- Rick Chatland with a hit to center, driving in two runs. It’s 4-0 Shamrocks.

- Luca Labella with a double to right.

- Tyler Sovie with a single, but the Blue Devils are unable to capitalize.

- Dylan Johnson slams a triple, later scores.

- Rhylan Wood singles to drive in Wood.

Salmon River repeats as Class B champions with a 12-0 shutout \ over OFA.

Canton and Gouverneur battled for the Section X Class B softball championship.

- Hadley Alguire pitched for Canton. Chloe Smith drives the ball to center for a hit, scoring one run.

- Jerika Richard steals third, then scores on a passed ball. It’s 4-1 Wildcats.

- Canton counters. Alguire hits to center. She goes to third on a fielder’s choice.

- Faith Christy drives home Alguire with a go-ahead run.

Canton rallied for a 5-4 win for the Section X Class B title.

After Day 1 of the Section X golf championships, on the boys side:

- Canton’s Ryan Jones leads with a 74, followed by Potsdam’s Ian VanWagner at 77.

- Salmon River’s Carter Johnson and Gouverneur’s Raine Rumble both fired a 78.

- OFA’s Ethan Bouchard and Norwood-Norfolk’s Jace Dutch carded 80s.

- Massena’s Colin Patterson and Canton’s Jon O’Neill finished with 81s.

- OFA’s Jack Mills and Clifton-Fine’s Matt Daniels posted 84s.

- Salmon River’s Cato Lazore shot an 85.

- Massena’s Ben Thompson finished at 88.

On the girls’ side:

- Canton’s Eliza Creurer led five finishers headed to states.

- The others included Clifton-Fine’s Grace and Madelynn Southwick, Massena’s Meg Firnstein, and Gouverneur’s Caitlyn Storie.

Canton and Ogdensburg shared the NAC regular season title. Canton won the Section X championship.

Thursday’s local scores

Section III baseball playoffs

Indian River 6, Carthage 2

Skaneateles 4, South Jefferson 2

Westhill 16, Lowville 2

Beaver River 7, Tully 3

Belleville Henderson 1, Brookfield 0

Section X Class A baseball championship

Malone 2, Massena 1

Section X Class B baseball championship

Salmon River 12, OFA 0

Section X Class C baseball championship

Canton 11, Norwood-Norfolk 4

Section III softball playoffs

Jamesville-DeWitt 18, Indian River 3

Central Valley 9, South Jefferson 4 (8 innings)

Cooperstown 5, Thousand islands 4

Sandy Creek 11, Westmoreland 4

West Canada Valley 12, Alexandria 2

Sackets Harbor 11, Cincinnatus 5

Section X Class B softball championship

Canton 5, Gouverneur 4

Section X Class C softball championship

St. Lawrence Central 18, Madrid-Waddington 3

Section X Class D softball semifinal

Chateaugay 3, Heuvelton 1

Girls’ Section III lacrosse playoffs

West Genesee 16, Watertown 5

Indian River 18, Carthage 7

South Jefferson 21, General Brown 3

Boys’ Section X Class C/D lacrosse championship

Massena 17, OFA 10

