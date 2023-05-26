Indian River event allows students to build up STEAM

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Indian River Middle School students celebrated all things STEAM Thursday night.

The school hosted its second annual STEAM Fair, which stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics.

About 20 students showed off their projects, like Newton’s Cradle and Elephant Toothpaste.

Kids also learned how STEAM translates to the real world in a number of careers, including the Army.

“All of these jobs align with STEAM,” said Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield with the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade. “We deal with technology, we deal with science, we deal with the arts, and we deal with mathematics on a daily basis.”

Each of the students’ presentations were judged.

The winners will be announced at Indian River on Friday.

