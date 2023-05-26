Jefferson County Dairy Parade coming up next Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Dairy Parade is coming up next week to celebrate one of the biggest industries in the north country.

Jefferson County Agricultural Coordinator Jay Matteson appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about the parade. Watch his interview above.

On June 2 at 6:45 p.m., the festivities kick off with a performance by Northern Blend Chorus, a 35-member barbershop harmony chorus, in front of the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.

The parade will begin at 7 p.m. at Watertown High School and make its way along Washington Street and past the state office building.

Tractors, farm equipment, marching bands, floats, and organizations will be featured in the parade.

Since the Armed Forces Day parade was canceled due to rain, dairy parade organizers invited groups to join their event.

Bill Milton, a World War II veteran who served in Germany from 1946 to 1948, will be the honorary grand marshal.

