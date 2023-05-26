Juried Art Exhibit

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

For this year’s exhibition, the Remington Museum received 97 images submitted by 40 member-artists. Some of these artists have been exhibiting at the Remington since the Museum began doing juried art exhibits in 2001, and some are participating for the very first time. The Museum is proud to play a meaningful role in the artistic lives of its members, and is deeply grateful for their membership support.

Upcoming artist-in-residence David Fadden served as juror for the exhibit. He selected 54 works to be in the exhibition. He also selected three artworks to receive awards: a “best in show” prize of $100, second place prize of $75, and a third place prize of $50. The prizes will be announced at 3:00pm during the opening reception on May 20.

Fadden states, “I have been in several juried art shows over the years and juried a handful. I always walk away with a much greater appreciation of art and those who create after seeing the wide range of creative thought and process. I am always inspired….” He continues, “This show is a perfect example of the sheer diverseness of creativity, technique and imagination in our communities. It is an honour to be a part of this exhibit and I look forward to seeing the amazing works in person. Also, my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to all the artists who submitted their works. Keep working!!!”

At the end of the exhibit, a “Public’s Choice” award, a museum wrapped canvas reproduction of Pete’s Shanty by Frederic Remington, 1908, will be awarded based on an open vote. Anyone can vote for their favorite artwork from May 20 until September 10, either in person at the Museum or on the website, www.fredericremington.org. One vote per person, please.

The exhibit will be on view in the Museum’s Richard E. Winter Gallery & Torrey Family Gallery and online at www.fredericremington.org. Many of the works on display will be for sale. One third of the proceeds benefits the Frederic Remington Art Museum, and two thirds go to the artist.

The artists in the exhibition are: Peter Basta, Carthage, NY; Brad Byrd, Landers, CA; Sharon H.J. Cheng, Potsdam, NY; Steven C. Cobb, Massena, NY; Aimee Douglass, Massena, NY; Kimberly Eiss, Watertown, NY; Gregory Fedchak, Boonville, NY; Vincent Grey, Hammond, NY; Vicky Hollis, Lisbon, NY; Frederick Holman, Brant Lake, NY; Mary Woodcock Johnson, Saranac Lake, NY, Chevelle Keith, Heuvelton, NY; Gary Larsen, Edinburg, NY; Diane Leifheit, Paul Smiths, NY; Barry Lobdell, Saranac Lake, NY; Brenda Maxson, Gouverneur, NY; Bailey McChesney, Danville, IN; Doug McDonald, Ogdensburg, NY; Janell McNeil, Ogdensburg, NY; Eleanor Morgan, Potsdam, NY; Lynda Mussen, Peru, NY; Lynda Naske, Johnstown, NY; Sandra Nestlerode-Hale, Colton, NY; Charlie Patterson, Constable, NY; Paul N. Pedersen, Hermon, NY; Lynne Reichhart, Rome, NY; Thomas Robarge, Ogdensburg, NY; Susan Robinson, Ogdensburg, NY; Kristen L. Rozelle, Norwood, NY; Terry Sametz, Ottawa, ON; Eleanor Sweeney, Saranac Lake NY; Stacey Smith Tarbox, Potsdam, NY; Christine Tisa, Clayton, NY; Mark Valley, Los Angeles, CA; Raymond Whalen, South Colton, NY; Yvette White, Akwesasne, NY; Susan Whiteman, Saranac Lake, NY; Janet Marie Yeates, Northville, NY; Guy R. Zoller, Reston, VA; and Larry Zuckerman, Potsdam, NY.

This year’s juror, David Fadden, was born in Lake Placid, NY in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains, and grew up in the tiny Adirondack community of Onchiota. There he was nurtured by the teaching and stories of his grandparents, Ray and Christine Fadden, and by the artistic example and encouragement of his parents: John Fadden, art teacher, painter, and illustrator, and Eva Fadden, wood sculptor and potter.

David’s work has been exhibited throughout the northeast. His subjects range from traditional Haudenosaunee teachings to intimate portrayals of community members. His vibrant, expressive work encompasses fine brushwork, dynamic palette knife applications, and mosaic-like paintings that capture the complexity and vitality of contemporary Indigenous identity. In addition to his strong reputation as a painter, he is recognized as a storyteller, illustrator, writer, sculptor, and exhibit designer. Much of David’s work can be seen at the Six Nations Iroquois Cultural Center in Onchiota, a family-run facility founded in 1954 by his grandparents.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.