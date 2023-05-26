Leo M. Loera, 69, of Watertown

Leo M. Loera, 69, of Washington Street, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Leo M. Loera, 69, of Washington Street, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 2-3pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow at 3pm.

Leo was born on January 11, 1954 in Los Angeles, California, son of the late Leopoldo Loera and Socorro (Madrid) Pinedo. He married Mary Lynn De Boer on April 11th, 1980 in Daytona Beach, FL.

He served two years in the United States Navy and was later a paper carrier for the Watertown Daily Times for 8 years. He was very mechanically inclined and worked in maintenance for many years in various locations including Arizona, California, Texas, and Florida.

Leo enjoyed walking his dog, Sprite and watching television. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include three children, Christian (Belinda) De Boer of Watertown; Adam (Eve) Loera of Florida; and Anna (Zachary) Ambrose of Watertown; three siblings, Danny Pindeo; David Pindeo; and Sandra Coria; and seven grandchildren, Christian Jr., Gianna, Brandon, Angel, Adele, Rosalee, and Cadence.

He is predeceased by his wife, Mary Lynn Loera who died on January 8, 2023 and a daughter, Amanda Loera who died on January 29, 2022.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.