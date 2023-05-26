Mark J. Sykes, 59, of Watertown

Mark J. Sykes of South Massey Street and formerly of Fairview Street, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center. He was 59 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mark J. Sykes of South Massey Street and formerly of Fairview Street, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center. He was 59 years old.

The calling hours will be held on May 30, 2023 from 10:00am-12:00pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 12:00pm with Pastor Jeffrey Smith officiating. A burial will follow in North Watertown Cemetery.

Born at Mercy Hospital in Watertown on August 24, 1963, Mark was a son to Earl Sr. and Alice (Boileau) Sykes. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1984. He worked at JRC Production Unlimited.

Mark loved music and was a huge Yankees & Syracuse fan. He enjoyed going to the NYS Fair and was a regular DPAO attendee. He loved his family and was very proud of his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary and a member of the Watertown American Legion.

Mark is survived by his sisters, Vicky (Claude) Giles, Patricia (Timothy) Farrell; his brother, Chris Sykes; and his stepsisters, Michelle (Angelo) Augustine, Melissa (Dale) Burr. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Besides his parents, Mark is predeceased by 3 brothers, Frederick, Raymond, and Earl “John” Jr.; a sister, Debra Fain; 2 stepbrothers, Ross Dasno, Richard Dasno; a stepsister, Catherine Dasno; his stepfather, Richard “Buddy” Dasno; and a nephew, Shawn Sykes.

Mark’s family would like to acknowledge the staff from both Jefferson Rehabilitation Center and Disabled Person’s Action Organization for the love and care they consistently showed him.

Memorial donations in Mark’s memory may be made to the Disabled Person’s Action Organization (DPAO) or to JRC.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.