National Park Service discovers den of mountain lion kittens

A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to...
A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to three healthy kittens.(National Park Service)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to three healthy kittens, the National Park Service said Thursday.

The three females estimated to be a month old were found May 18 nestled in a patch of poison oak in the Simi Hills area about 40 miles northwest of downtown LA, the park service said in a statement.

They were born to a 5-year-old cougar dubbed P-77 that has been tracked since November 2019. Scientists are calling the babies P-113, P-114 and P-115.

The father isn’t immediately known. Biologists aren’t currently following any male cougars in P-77′s habitat, so they suspect the father might have come from nearby mountains and then went back.

P-77 makes her home in an area between the 101 and 118 freeways overlapping the Santa Monica and Santa Susana mountain ranges.

It’s the third mountain lion litter found in the Simi Hills in recent years. P-62 gave birth in 2018 and P-67 delivered a litter in 2020, officials said.

The park service has been studying mountain lions since 2002 in and around the Santa Monica Mountains to determine how they survive in a fragmented and urbanized environment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug overdoses
8 overdoses - one fatal - in 24 hours, St. Lawrence County officials say
We noticed a high presence of U.S. Border Patrol agents and local police along Interstate 81...
High presence of Border Patrol, police on Route 81
Boats at Clayton Marina
‘Something didn’t seem right,’ says marina official about alleged human smuggler
Handcuffs, money
Former clerk accused of stealing $36K from towns of Adams, Ellisburg
A memorial outside of Colton-Pierrepont Central School remembers a beloved teacher assistant.
School remembers ‘superstar’ teacher assistant killed in crash

Latest News

Ask the Pharmacist - Mental Health Awareness
Money
Audit: Greig needs better long-term financial strategies
Hadassah Schroeder donated her hair to Rylee Brooks who was diagnosed with cancer.
4th grader donates hair to freshman battling cancer
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., to...
Debt ceiling talks make ‘progress’ McCarthy says, talks narrow on deal ahead of looming deadline
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve shows price pressures ticked up in...
Measure of inflation closely tracked by Fed increased in April