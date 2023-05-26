Red & Black open regular season on the road

Red & Black to open regular season
By Mel Busler
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black open their regular season this Saturday night on the road.

The local semipro football team played a tune-up game this past Saturday.

The Red & Black defeated Genesee County in that non-league matchup Saturday 35-12.

Offensively, the Red & Black were able to fight the elements and help produce the win.

Defensively, the Red & Black allowed only one touchdown to the Spartans. It’s a good sign for that side of the ball.

The Red & Black open their Gridiron Developmental Football League season on the road this Saturday at troy.

Head coach George Ashcraft is not sure what to expect from the opposition.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug overdoses
8 overdoses - one fatal - in 24 hours, St. Lawrence County officials say
We noticed a high presence of U.S. Border Patrol agents and local police along Interstate 81...
High presence of Border Patrol, police on Route 81
Boats at Clayton Marina
‘Something didn’t seem right,’ says marina official about alleged human smuggler
Handcuffs, money
Former clerk accused of stealing $36K from towns of Adams, Ellisburg
A memorial outside of Colton-Pierrepont Central School remembers a beloved teacher assistant.
School remembers ‘superstar’ teacher assistant killed in crash

Latest News

Canton's Hadley Alguire pitches to Gouverneur's Chloe Smith as the teams battle for the Section...
Highlights & scores: Sectional lacrosse, baseball, softball & golf
Red & Black to open regular season
Belleville Henderson hosts a sectional game on Thursday.
Panthers optimistic heading into sectionals
It was a packed crowd at Education Day at the Syracuse Mets game on Wednesday.
Syracuse Mets host thousands of kids for Education Day