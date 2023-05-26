Red & Black open regular season on the road

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black open their regular season this Saturday night on the road.

The local semipro football team played a tune-up game this past Saturday.

The Red & Black defeated Genesee County in that non-league matchup Saturday 35-12.

Offensively, the Red & Black were able to fight the elements and help produce the win.

Defensively, the Red & Black allowed only one touchdown to the Spartans. It’s a good sign for that side of the ball.

The Red & Black open their Gridiron Developmental Football League season on the road this Saturday at troy.

Head coach George Ashcraft is not sure what to expect from the opposition.

