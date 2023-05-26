TV Dinner: Cilantro, jalapeño & lime
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The three items Chef Chris Manning prepared this week share three ingredients: cilantro, jalapeño, and lime.
Two are marinades — one Asian and one Mexican — and the other is a “down home” strawberry salsa.
Strawberry Salsa
- 2 cups diced strawberries
- ½ small red onion, diced
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped
- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Juice of 1 lime
- Salt and pepper to taste
Mix all ingredients together. Serve immediately.
Thai Red Curry Marinade
- 1 tablespoon red curry paste
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and diced
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- Juice of 1 lime
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- Salt and pepper to taste
Mix all ingredients and use for marinade. Great with chicken.
Carne Asada
- 12 ounces Mexican beer
- Juice and zest of 1 lime
- Juice and zest of 1 orange
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 jalapeños, seeded and diced
- 1 packed cup fresh cilantro
- Salt and pepper to taste
Put all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until smooth. Use as marinade for 2 pounds flank, sirloin, or skirt steak.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.