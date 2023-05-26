TV Dinner: Cilantro, jalapeño & lime

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The three items Chef Chris Manning prepared this week share three ingredients: cilantro, jalapeño, and lime.

Two are marinades — one Asian and one Mexican — and the other is a “down home” strawberry salsa.

Strawberry Salsa

- 2 cups diced strawberries

- ½ small red onion, diced

- 1 jalapeño, seeded and chopped

- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

- 1 tablespoon olive oil

- Juice of 1 lime

- Salt and pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients together. Serve immediately.

Thai Red Curry Marinade

- 1 tablespoon red curry paste

- 1 teaspoon sesame oil

- 1 jalapeño, seeded and diced

- 6 cloves garlic, minced

- Juice of 1 lime

- 2 tablespoons olive oil

- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

- Salt and pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients and use for marinade. Great with chicken.

Carne Asada

- 12 ounces Mexican beer

- Juice and zest of 1 lime

- Juice and zest of 1 orange

- 6 cloves garlic, minced

- 2 jalapeños, seeded and diced

- 1 packed cup fresh cilantro

- Salt and pepper to taste

Put all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until smooth. Use as marinade for 2 pounds flank, sirloin, or skirt steak.

