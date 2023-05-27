David Lee Benson Jr., 41, of Antwerp, NY, passed away very unexpectedly on May 23, 2023 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - David Lee Benson Jr., 41, of Antwerp, NY, passed away very unexpectedly on May 23, 2023 at his home.

He was born on June 11, 1981 in Edmonds, WA, son of David L. and Ardis (Hashagen) Benson Sr. A few months after he was born they moved to Petersburg, AK and lived there until 1992 when they relocated back to Lynnwood, WA. He graduated from Mountlake Terrace High School in 2000 where he played football, wrestled, was a swimmer, and played rugby. David was an amazing athlete and received the district sports award upon graduation.

On June 29, 2000 he entered the US Navy, fulfilling a lifetime dream of serving in the military. He served with the Navy until he transferred in 2007 to the US Army. While serving in the Navy he served in Cuba, Japan, Iraq, China, Russia and many other countries. While serving in the Army, he served two tours in Afghanistan in 2009 and 2011. David received two Purple Hearts, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 2 Campaign Stars, two Army Commendation Medals with V Device, five Army Commendation Medals, two Army Achievement Awards, three US Navy Achievement Medals, the Valorous Unit Award, three Army Good Conduct Medals, two US Navy Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, three Overseas Service Ribbons, four USN and USMC Corps Overseas Service Ribbons, NATO Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Navy-En-Surf-Warf-Spc-Insig, and an Expert Marksmanship Badge with Carbine Bar. David was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army on July 23, 2017 as Staff Sergeant.

David truly enjoyed life to the fullest and anyone that knew him, loved him immediately. His favorite part of life was spending every moment he could with family and friends. Family meant everything to David and he especially enjoyed his title of “Grandpa PooPoo”. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, having a hobby farm with chickens and goats, he created a beautiful garden with his mom and enjoyed riding his three tractors around the property just because he could. He enjoyed cruising around in his ‘61 Red Ford Galaxie Sunliner with the top down - because you can’t ride in a convertible with the windows up. David was an active participant and volunteer with the Rob Cosman Purple Heart Project in Canada which helps Combat Wounded Veterans find peace with hand-tool woodworking. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Oxbow Fire Department.

He met the love of his life, Michelle M. Martin in 2008 and they were married on January 1, 2011 at 11:11am at the Calcium Community Church. Anyone that knew them knew that they were soulmates. Michelle is employed on Fort Drum as a U.S. Army Garrison, Department of Defense Civilian Employee.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Michelle M. Benson, Antwerp, NY; his loving mother, Ardis E. Benson, Antwerp, NY; three children, Amanda B. (Zachary) Rice, Pulaski, NY, Ryan L. M. House, Watertown, NY, and Abigael O. Foster, Pulaski, NY; a granddaughter, Amelia Rice; his sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth L. (Nick) Cellino, Phoenix, AZ; a half sister and three half brothers, and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his father, David L. Benson Sr. and a half sister.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31st at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River NY.

The Funeral Service with full Military Honors will immediately follow calling hours at 6 p.m. at the funeral home and gathering to celebrate David’s life afterward at the Black River American Legion.

Donations may be made to Rob Cosman Purple Heart Project at https://www.thepurpleheartproject.org/ or Oxbow Volunteer Fire Department.

Online condolences may be made at www.brucefuneralhome.com

