David Lee Benson Jr., 41, of Antwerp

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
David Lee Benson Jr., 41, of Antwerp, NY, passed away very unexpectedly on May 23, 2023 at his...
David Lee Benson Jr., 41, of Antwerp, NY, passed away very unexpectedly on May 23, 2023 at his home.(Source: Funeral Home)

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - David Lee Benson Jr., 41, of Antwerp, NY, passed away very unexpectedly on May 23, 2023 at his home.

He was born on June 11, 1981 in Edmonds, WA, son of David L. and Ardis (Hashagen) Benson Sr.  A few months after he was born they moved to Petersburg, AK and lived there until 1992 when they relocated back to Lynnwood, WA. He graduated from Mountlake Terrace High School in 2000 where he played football, wrestled, was a swimmer, and played rugby.  David was an amazing athlete and received the district sports award upon graduation.

On June 29, 2000 he entered the US Navy, fulfilling a lifetime dream of serving in the military. He served with the Navy until he transferred in 2007 to the US Army.  While serving in the Navy he served in Cuba, Japan, Iraq, China, Russia and many other countries.  While serving in the Army, he served  two tours in Afghanistan in 2009 and 2011. David received two Purple Hearts, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 2 Campaign Stars, two Army Commendation Medals with V Device, five Army Commendation Medals, two Army Achievement Awards, three US Navy Achievement Medals, the Valorous Unit Award, three Army Good Conduct Medals, two US Navy Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, three Overseas Service Ribbons, four USN and USMC Corps Overseas Service Ribbons, NATO Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Navy-En-Surf-Warf-Spc-Insig, and an Expert Marksmanship Badge with Carbine Bar.  David was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army on July 23, 2017 as Staff Sergeant.

David truly enjoyed life to the fullest and anyone that knew him, loved him immediately. His favorite part of life was spending every moment he could with family and friends. Family meant everything to David and he especially enjoyed his title of “Grandpa PooPoo”. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, having a hobby farm with chickens and goats,  he created a beautiful garden with his mom and enjoyed riding his three tractors around the property just because he could. He enjoyed cruising around in his ‘61 Red Ford Galaxie Sunliner with the top down - because you can’t ride in a convertible with the windows up. David was an active participant and volunteer with the Rob Cosman Purple Heart Project in Canada which helps Combat Wounded Veterans find peace with hand-tool woodworking.  He was a volunteer firefighter with the Oxbow Fire Department.

He met the love of his life, Michelle M. Martin in 2008 and they were married on January 1, 2011 at 11:11am at the Calcium Community Church.  Anyone that knew them knew that they were soulmates.  Michelle is employed on Fort Drum as a U.S. Army Garrison, Department of Defense Civilian Employee.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Michelle M. Benson, Antwerp, NY; his loving mother, Ardis E. Benson, Antwerp, NY; three children, Amanda B. (Zachary) Rice, Pulaski, NY, Ryan L. M. House, Watertown, NY, and Abigael O. Foster, Pulaski, NY; a granddaughter, Amelia Rice; his sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth L. (Nick) Cellino, Phoenix, AZ; a half sister and three half brothers, and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his father, David L. Benson Sr. and a half sister.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31st at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River NY.

The Funeral Service with full Military Honors will immediately follow calling hours at 6 p.m. at the funeral home and gathering to celebrate David’s life afterward at the Black River American Legion.

Donations may be made to Rob Cosman Purple Heart Project at https://www.thepurpleheartproject.org/ or Oxbow Volunteer Fire Department.

Online condolences may be made at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Mary McKinley, 84, of South Colton
It may have been too warm for most of them to run, but that didn’t stop folks from coming in...
Vintage snowmobiles on display in Lowville
UTV Crash
One airlifted, sent to hospital after UTV crash
A North Country member of the American Red Cross is making her way overseas and she’s hoping to...
A North Country Red Cross member is heading to Guam, aiding in disaster relief efforts

Obituaries

Your one stop shop for fresh, local produce in Watertown opened for the season this weekend.
Keeping it local as the Watertown Saturday Farmers Market season begins
Enjoying the weather this Memorial Day weekend, some made a splash up at Thompson Park!
Thompson Park Pool opens for the season
WWNY Carthage Farmers Market kicks off for season
WWNY Blast from the Past: Fallen Navy commander comes home in 1986
WWNY More people need boating safety certificate this year
WWNY Chicken barbecue raises money for business destroyed in fire