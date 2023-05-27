Friday Sports: A thrilling finish for Day 2 of the Section 10 Golf Championship

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Day 2 of the Section 10 Golf Championship took place at Partridge Run in Canton, and with a thrilling finish.

Gouverneur’s Raine Rumble, who began the day four strokes off the lead, fired a 74, five strokes ahead of the rest of the field, elevating him to the #1 spot in the tournament.

Canton’s Ryan Jones finished second at 154, two strokes behind and Potsdam’s Ian VanWagner carded a 158 to place third.

OFA’s Ethan Bouchard climbed to fourth at 159.

Norwood-Norfolk’s Jace Dutch stayed in fifth, tied with Canton’s John O’Neill, both firing 162.

Massena’s Colin Patterson remained in 7th with a 167.

Ogdensburg’s Jack Mills moved up to a state playoff spot in 8th, and following a two-hole shoot-off, Salmon River’s Carter Johnson won the 9th and final position.

Three Frontier League baseball teams will be looking to punch their tickets to their respective Sectional finals Saturday.s

One of those teams is the Indian River Warriors. Indian River advanced to the Section 3 Class A semi-finals Thursday night, beating Frontier League rival Carthage 6-2.

The 6th seeded Warriors now square off against 2nd seed Jamesville DeWitt Saturday afternoon at 4 PM at O.C.C. in the Class A semi-finals.

”Yeah, it’s a great opportunity for us. We’ve been- this is a group of seniors- we’ve got 9 seniors, that some of them have been playing 3 or 4 years on varsity now. We’ve really been building toward something, they have been putting the pieces together slowly and it’s finally starting to come together here right at the right time. Got a real good opportunity against a very good Jamesville DeWitt team, but we think we can hang with them,” said Indian River Baseball Coach Austin Kenyon.

