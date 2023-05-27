Keeping it local as the Watertown Saturday Farmers Market season begins

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Your one stop shop for fresh, local produce in Watertown opened for the season this weekend.

The Watertown Saturday Farmers Market kicked its season off at the Butler Pavilion. It runs every Saturday from 9 AM - 2 PM through the end of October.

The market is run by farmers and local producers that sell things like vegetables, plants and meats. Organizers say everything is raised and grown locally within Jefferson County, or adjacent counties, which means every purchase helps those in your own backyard.

“We have many people here at the market this year that are first time vendors. That are farming for the very first time or making baked goods in their kitchen and selling for the first time. These businesses will go on to grow, they’ll expand, and eventually they’ll start hiring people and add to the economic vitality of Watertown and the surrounding area,” said Michael Nuckols, organizer of the market.

Nuckols says anyone interested in taking part in the weekly market can contact him directly. You can find that contact information on the market’s website.

