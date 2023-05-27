Keeping it local as the Watertown Saturday Farmers Market season begins

Your one stop shop for fresh, local produce in Watertown opened for the season this weekend.
Your one stop shop for fresh, local produce in Watertown opened for the season this weekend.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Your one stop shop for fresh, local produce in Watertown opened for the season this weekend.

The Watertown Saturday Farmers Market kicked its season off at the Butler Pavilion. It runs every Saturday from 9 AM - 2 PM through the end of October.

The market is run by farmers and local producers that sell things like vegetables, plants and meats. Organizers say everything is raised and grown locally within Jefferson County, or adjacent counties, which means every purchase helps those in your own backyard.

“We have many people here at the market this year that are first time vendors. That are farming for the very first time or making baked goods in their kitchen and selling for the first time. These businesses will go on to grow, they’ll expand, and eventually they’ll start hiring people and add to the economic vitality of Watertown and the surrounding area,” said Michael Nuckols, organizer of the market.

Nuckols says anyone interested in taking part in the weekly market can contact him directly. You can find that contact information on the market’s website.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boats at Clayton Marina
‘Something didn’t seem right,’ says marina official about alleged human smuggler
The Claire House in Ogdensburg was featured in the season finale of "Ghost Hunters."
Haunted Ogdensburg home featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’
Handcuffs, money
Clayton man charged with grand larceny
Redwood woman faces 4 felony charges, allegedly collecting more than $10K in welfare fraud
View looking out from Mount Marcy, May 2022
DEC warning for high elevation hiking trails

Latest News

Enjoying the weather this Memorial Day weekend, some made a splash up at Thompson Park!
Thompson Park Pool opens for the season
WWNY Carthage Farmers Market kicks off for season
WWNY Blast from the Past: Fallen Navy commander comes home in 1986
WWNY More people need boating safety certificate this year