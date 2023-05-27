Mary McKinley, 84, of South Colton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Mary McKinley, 84, a resident of the Windmill Road, South Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. McKinley passed away Friday at her home peacefully. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Mary McKinley.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

David Lee Benson Jr., 41, of Antwerp, NY, passed away very unexpectedly on May 23, 2023 at his...
David Lee Benson Jr., 41, of Antwerp
It may have been too warm for most of them to run, but that didn’t stop folks from coming in...
Vintage snowmobiles on display in Lowville
UTV Crash
One airlifted, sent to hospital after UTV crash
A North Country member of the American Red Cross is making her way overseas and she’s hoping to...
A North Country Red Cross member is heading to Guam, aiding in disaster relief efforts

Obituaries

Your one stop shop for fresh, local produce in Watertown opened for the season this weekend.
Keeping it local as the Watertown Saturday Farmers Market season begins
Enjoying the weather this Memorial Day weekend, some made a splash up at Thompson Park!
Thompson Park Pool opens for the season
WWNY Carthage Farmers Market kicks off for season
WWNY Blast from the Past: Fallen Navy commander comes home in 1986
WWNY More people need boating safety certificate this year
WWNY Chicken barbecue raises money for business destroyed in fire