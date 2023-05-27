Mary McKinley, 84, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Mary McKinley, 84, a resident of the Windmill Road, South Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. McKinley passed away Friday at her home peacefully. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Mary McKinley.

