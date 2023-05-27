One airlifted, sent to hospital after UTV crash

TOWN OF MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Genesee County man was airlifted to the hospital after crashing his UTV in Lewis County.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Dayton Shultz Jr. was operating his UTV on Rector Road in the Town of Martinsburg on Friday night when he veered off the roadway and rolled multiple times.

Dayton was treated on scene for head and rib injuries and then flown out by LifeNet. The status of his injuries is unknown at this time.

