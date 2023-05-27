Redwood woman faces 4 felony charges, allegedly collecting more than $10K in welfare fraud

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County woman is accused of collecting more than $10,000 dollars welfare fraud.

Watertown City Police charged 30-year-old Dakota Nier of Redwood with 4 felonies.

Police say Nier received more than $11,600 in SNAP benefits she was not entitled to.

She is accused of intentionally reporting a false household income to receive those benefits on several applications to the Department of Social Services in March and August of last year.

Nier is charged with Welfare Fraud in the 3rd Degree, Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, Offering a False Instrument in the 1st Degree, and Misuse of Food Stamps.

Nier was being held for arraignment at Watertown City Court as of Friday morning.

