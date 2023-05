WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will stay in the 40s with clear skies.

Sunday we will once again be sunny with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

A strong area of high pressure has taken control of our weather which means the sunshine and 80s are here to stay for this week.

If you’re looking for rain well we won’t have any this week.

