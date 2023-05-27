Thompson Park Pool opens for the season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Enjoying the weather this Memorial Day weekend, some made a splash up at Thompson Park!

The Thompson Park Pool opened to the public Saturday with many taking advantage of the warm and sunny day to take a dip.

The pool will stay open on Sunday and Monday as well from 1 PM - 6 PM. Then, it will only be open on a limited basis in June with a 7 day a week schedule starting June 26th.

Alteri Pool is set to open next weekend.

You can head to the City of Watertown website’s for the pool schedules.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.