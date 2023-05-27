Thompson Park Pool opens for the season

Enjoying the weather this Memorial Day weekend, some made a splash up at Thompson Park!
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Enjoying the weather this Memorial Day weekend, some made a splash up at Thompson Park!

The Thompson Park Pool opened to the public Saturday with many taking advantage of the warm and sunny day to take a dip.

The pool will stay open on Sunday and Monday as well from 1 PM - 6 PM. Then, it will only be open on a limited basis in June with a 7 day a week schedule starting June 26th.

Alteri Pool is set to open next weekend.

You can head to the City of Watertown website’s for the pool schedules.

