Vintage snowmobiles on display in Lowville

By Chad Charette
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It may have been too warm for most of them to run, but that didn’t stop folks from coming in droves to Lowville’s fairgrounds for Lewis County’s Vintage Snowmobile Show.

“First time back in 5 to 7 years since there’s been a show here, and it was a good outcome,” said Josh Leviker, the Lewis County Snowmobile Association President.

The collaborative effort between Lewis County’s nine snowmobile clubs allowed attendees to get up-close and personal with over 120 vintage sleds.

And the money raised?

“It will be sent to all of the clubs. Divvied up among the clubs participating,” said Leviker.

A lot of the money raised will help snowmobile clubs maintain trails using trail groomers, and groomed trails are safe trails.

“There’s 515 miles in the county of state funded trails. It all goes back into that maintenance,” said Leviker.

Greg Martin, a long-time enthusiast, kept his collection of “modern vintage” snowmobiles under the fairground’s pavilion and he was more than happy to show them off.

“Everybody that collects these vintage sleds, they’re like family,” said Martin.

And he tells us the centerpiece of his collection, a Blade Outlaw, is one of a kind.

“This one is serial number 001. The only one that was ever built that is complete,” said Martin.

Like Most presenters, Brian Dellamattera had one main goal: making folks happy.

“What I really enjoy is just how some of the people get so excited over the things we bring,” said Dellamattera.

His favorite item: a 1965 Arctic Cat Model 480D.

“It’s the only one we love in the Northeast, supposedly. That being said, people seem to love that silly snow bug the most because it’s just so darn ugly,” and Dellamattera.

Whether it was a work of art or a tub with treads, there was a little something for everyone to see at this spring sled show.

