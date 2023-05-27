Wayne A. Davis, 58, of Alexandria Bay, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 24th. (Source: Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Wayne A. Davis, 58, of Alexandria Bay, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 24th.

Wayne was born on May 7, 1965 in Watertown, the son of the late Wallace L. Davis and Lynda Henderson Vaadi. He graduated from LaFargeville Central School in 1983.

For 28 years Wayne worked for Hood/Crowley Foods, LaFargeville. After retiring he kept busy working part time at the T.I. Bait Store, Phinn’s Redemption Center, and Frontenac Crystal Springs.

On May 13, 1995 Wayne married Jennifer Cosman at the Reformed Church of the Thousand Isles.

Wayne was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed participating in many local fishing tournaments with his fishing buddies. He was also incredibly proud of his son’s Air Force career.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Jennifer; son SrA Mason Davis, serving in Japan, and Jessalyn Anderson, Stuart, FL; his mother and step-father Lynda and Tom Vaadi; brother, Kenneth (Amy) Vaadi, La Fargeville; sisters Rebecca (Christopher) LaBow, La Fargeville, Kimberly Leavitt, Oakdale, CA, Misty Davis, South Daytona, FL; father in law and mother in law, Brad and Dorothy Cosman, Alexandria Bay; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Wallace R. and Shirley A. Davis; maternal grandmother Shirley M. Sullivan.

The family would like to acknowledge the NYS Police, Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad, and the ER staff at Samaritan Medical Center.

A celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County at jeffersonhospice.org

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

