Grace Evelyn Normander, 87, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 28, 2023
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Grace Evelyn Normander, 87, formerly of Trinity Avenue, died early, Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, where she had resided since June of 2016.

Grace’s family deeply appreciates the care and comfort all of the nursing home staff showed to her, during her stay there.

Grace was born on December 18, 1935, in the town of Lowville, the daughter of the late Henry and Reatha Ferguson Moshier. She attended rural school in Indian River and Father Leo Memorial School in Croghan and graduated in 1955. She married Harry Edgar Normander on October 27, 1956 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with Rev. Louis Hamm, officiating. Grace worked for Beaverite Products, Inc. for 47 years in Beaver Falls and Glenfield, retiring in 2002. Harry died on August 3, 2006. They were married for 49 years.

She is also predeceased by her son, Bruce H. Normander who died on July 1, 2020; her brothers; George W. (Jeanette) Moshier, Henry Moshier, Maurice Moshier, and Larry (Darlene) Moshier; and her sister, Marion (Leo dec.) McGrath.

Surviving are her brothers, Clarence (Christina) Moshier, Raymond (Linda) Moshier, and Leslie Moshier; her sisters, Lillian Baldwin and Regina Brown; and several nieces and nephews.

Grace was an active parishioner at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, walking, gardening, writing letters, sending cards, crafts, and bus trips.

A Mass of Christian burial will be said on Friday, June 2nd, 2023 at 11:00 A.M., at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Douglas A. Decker, Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Lowville Rural Cemetery.

Memorials in Grace’s name may be to: St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 5439 Shady Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367

On-line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

