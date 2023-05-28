Gray’ s first bill passes State Assembly, could help Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - 116th District Assemblyman Scott Gray had his first bill pass in the New York State Assembly, and it will help the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority.

The bill allows the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority to hire peace officers to work at Ogdensburg International Airport. They will oversee security on the grounds.

Currently, Ogdensburg City Police Officers are the ones covering those shifts.

Gray says this change is more cost effective for the city.

“That puts a time constraint on Ogdensburg City Police Officers, which we all know city police units all around the state are short staffed, so we think this is a better solution,” said Gray.

Gray says the bill still needs to be passed in the State Senate before it can be fully implemented into law. He says getting his first bill through is a great accomplishment and he looks forward to continue getting more passed in Albany for those he serves.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.