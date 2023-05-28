Gray’ s first bill passes State Assembly, could help Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority

(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - 116th District Assemblyman Scott Gray had his first bill pass in the New York State Assembly, and it will help the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority.

The bill allows the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority to hire peace officers to work at Ogdensburg International Airport. They will oversee security on the grounds.

Currently, Ogdensburg City Police Officers are the ones covering those shifts.

Gray says this change is more cost effective for the city.

“That puts a time constraint on Ogdensburg City Police Officers, which we all know city police units all around the state are short staffed, so we think this is a better solution,” said Gray.

Gray says the bill still needs to be passed in the State Senate before it can be fully implemented into law. He says getting his first bill through is a great accomplishment and he looks forward to continue getting more passed in Albany for those he serves.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTV Crash
One airlifted, sent to hospital after UTV crash
Boaters Safety Certification Course
More people need boating safety certificate this year
Redwood woman faces 4 felony charges, allegedly collecting more than $10K in welfare fraud
Boats at Clayton Marina
‘Something didn’t seem right,’ says marina official about alleged human smuggler
The Claire House in Ogdensburg was featured in the season finale of "Ghost Hunters."
Haunted Ogdensburg home featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’

Latest News

A Watertown City Firefighter was treated on scene and some tenants needed to be rescued from an...
Firefighter treated, tenants displaced in Watertown apartment building fire
ATV Accident
Teenager sent to hospital after Saturday ATV crash
Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas held a soft opening this weekend for its new location at the Thompson...
A soft opening for Spokes on the Green, welcomed by golfers at Thompson Park
The two remaining Frontier League teams left alive in the Section 3 Softball Playoffs were in...
Saturday Sports: A pair of Frontier League softball teams vie for tickets to the sectional finals