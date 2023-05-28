Honoring fallen heroes at 9 different gravesites

GREIG, New York (WWNY) - A time to commemorate fallen heroes.

On the Sunday before Memorial Day, the Lowville American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars , and the Marine Corps League, held a Memorial Day Ceremony at 9 different gravesites.

Their first stop Brantingham Cemetery.

Veteran David Rider says he made it a priority to come out and remember all that the fallen soldiers sacrificed.

“A war is a war, and there are just horrible things that happen, I hope we never have another one, we should always remember that,” said Rider, a Korean War Veteran, “We should always keep appreciating, people that did go, our soldiers, what they gave of themselves for us.”

Also paying her respects was Gina Mallette.

“I think sometimes we tend to take for granted the freedoms and the privileges that we have in this country, and don’t always remember that they came with a price. Some people paid the ultimate price,” said Mallette.

We followed the veterans as they made their way to other locations like Sperryville and Petries Corners.

With flags out and shots fired, military honors continued.

1st Vice Commander of Lowville Post 162 American Legion Jim Henry says it’s an honor to pay tribute to these heroes.

“It’s something I think all of us believe in, we believe what is gone through the country, how these people, men and women, have past away, saving the country the way it is for today,” said Henry.

Paying tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.