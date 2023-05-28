Saturday Sports: A pair of Frontier League softball teams vie for tickets to the sectional finals

SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - The two remaining Frontier League teams left alive in the Section 3 Softball Playoffs were in action at home Saturday, both looking to advance to the Sectional finals with wins.

We begin down Route 81 in Sandy Creek, where the Lady Comets hosted Cooperstown in the Section 3 Class C Semifinals.

At the top of the 3rd, Cooperstown gets on the board when Katie Crippen doubles down the left field line. Tori France comes around to score: 1-0 Cooperstown.

Then it was Danielle Seamon with the solid single to left and Crippen comes in to score: 2-0 Cooperstown.

At the bottom of the 3rd, Sandy Creek answers. when Scoud Preston goes the other way for a base hit and Madison Darling scores: 2-1 Cooperstown.

Cooperstown goes on to beat Sandy Creek 9-1.

In Sackets Harbor, the Lady Patriots hosted Poland in the Section 3 Class D Semifinals.

At the top of the 2nd, Poland breaks a scoreless tie when Morgan Weigand singles to right. Both Logan Cookingham and Emma Kraszewski score: 2-0 Poland.

Then it was Amelia Guarascio laying down the bunt. The throw to 1st is wild, allowing Weigand to score: 3-0.

Still in the 2nd, Shelbi Hagues pokes a base hit to right and Guarascio checks in: 4-0 Poland.

Then Cookingham rips a base hit to left, both Hagues and Maddison Haver score.

Poland goes on to beat Sackets Harbor 9-1.

The Girls’ Section 3 Lacrosse Championships are on tap Tuesday night with a pair of Frontier League teams looking to advance to the states: the South Jeff Lady Spartans and the Indian River Lady Warriors.

Tonight, we focus in on the Lady Warriors, a team looking for its first Section 3 Lacrosse title.

Indian River advanced to the Section 3 Class C title game with an 18-7 win over Frontier League rival Carthage in Chittenango.

The win improved Indian River’s record to 16-2 on the season and put the Lady Warriors in the title game for the first time in program history.

”Yeah, the girls are playing great right now. They’re very proud of what they’re accomplishing, but they’re also not satisfied with every feat that they get. They’re ready for more and they want to keep winning,” said Victoria Fusco, Indian River Girls’ Lacrosse Coach.

The Lady Warriors are a young group with just 2 seniors on the roster. The roster is also dotted with a number of girls fresh off a Section 3 title on the basketball court, and following that up with a sectional title on the lacrosse field would be something special and unprecedented at Indian River.

”It would mean a lot. It’s like everything. Nobody has ever done that before. This group of girls is making history. We’ve worked really hard for everything. Two sports- to be the best at two sports is just amazing,” said Allison LaMora.

”Yeah, it would mean, like, a lot because of how much we have worked. We worked so hard for that basketball one. Now, since we just won our first semifinal game and we’re finally going to a championship game, if we win that, it would be just really amazing to see all our accomplishments and achievements,” said Michaela Delles.

”Honestly, I think all of our excitement from basketball just carried right over into lacrosse knowing that we could do the same thing again. So, I think the momentum kept going up and that has been the key to our success the whole time,” said Ravan Marsell.

Next up for the top seeded Lady Warriors, a meeting with Jamesville DeWitt on Tuesday night at 7:30 PM at Christian Brothers Academy for the Section 3 Class C title, a rematch of last year’s semifinal.

”We’re playing JD again, a team that took us out in the semifinals by 1 last year. We want that redemption, we want that win, and it’s been a goal of ours since the beginning of the season and we’re hoping to accomplish it,” said Fusco.

Look for the Lady Warriors to take another step toward rewriting the record books at Indian River Tuesday night.

