A soft opening for Spokes on the Green, welcomed by golfers at Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas held a soft opening this weekend for its new location at the Thompson Park Golf Course.

The restaurant served up free hamburgers, hot dogs and beer from it’s bar location inside the event tent as it prepares to open Spokes on the Green.

They were also giving guests a chance to walk through the clubhouse, which is being renovated while electrical work is being completed.

The location manager says they hope to be fully operational in the next couple of weeks.

“You know, your dad can go out on the golf course and then meet up with mom and kids, you know, after he is done. So, the possibilities here are really endless. There is so much good space and there is such an opportunity to really make this into something for a variety of events, not only on the golf course but also for the public,” said Spokes on the Green Manager Delaney Keppner.

Keppner says the restaurant will be open 7 days a week starting at 7 AM, serving up coffee and to-go items and then transition to full service each day at 11 AM. She says they also will start selling alcohol out on the course once their paperwork gets approved.

