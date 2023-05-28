Teenager sent to hospital after Saturday ATV crash

TOWN OF MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A teenage girl was taken to Lewis County General Hospital with injuries after crashing an ATV in the Town of Martinsburg.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says the 15-year-old female was driving on Graves Roads Saturday afternoon, when she approached a curve in the roadway and the vehicle overturned, causing herself and a passenger, Jeffrey Tourville, 53, of Schenectady, to be ejected.

Tourville was treated on scene for minor injuries while the teenager was transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

