Teenager sent to hospital after Saturday ATV crash

ATV Accident
ATV Accident(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A teenage girl was taken to Lewis County General Hospital with injuries after crashing an ATV in the Town of Martinsburg.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says the 15-year-old female was driving on Graves Roads Saturday afternoon, when she approached a curve in the roadway and the vehicle overturned, causing herself and a passenger, Jeffrey Tourville, 53, of Schenectady, to be ejected.

Tourville was treated on scene for minor injuries while the teenager was transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTV Crash
One airlifted, sent to hospital after UTV crash
Boaters Safety Certification Course
More people need boating safety certificate this year
Redwood woman faces 4 felony charges, allegedly collecting more than $10K in welfare fraud
Boats at Clayton Marina
‘Something didn’t seem right,’ says marina official about alleged human smuggler
The Claire House in Ogdensburg was featured in the season finale of "Ghost Hunters."
Haunted Ogdensburg home featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’

Latest News

Gray’ s first bill passes State Assembly, could help Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority
A Watertown City Firefighter was treated on scene and some tenants needed to be rescued from an...
Firefighter treated, tenants displaced in Watertown apartment building fire
Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas held a soft opening this weekend for its new location at the Thompson...
A soft opening for Spokes on the Green, welcomed by golfers at Thompson Park
The two remaining Frontier League teams left alive in the Section 3 Softball Playoffs were in...
Saturday Sports: A pair of Frontier League softball teams vie for tickets to the sectional finals