Alexandria Bay’s tourism season kicks off

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Dozens were out eating and shopping in Alexandria Bay Monday.

For some, like Christine Posezznick from Syracuse, it’s their first time back this season.

She says coming up the river has been a family tradition for years.

“We used to camp up here when my kids were little, we thought it would be nice to just come back to where they were when they were small,” said Posezznick.

This time around, she brought her daughter-in-law for the first time.

“We’ve had a hard couple of years with the passing of my husband, so it is really nice to come back and just sharing some really special memories, go over to Boldt Castle, and just share those new memories with my new family,” said Posezznick.

A busy lunch spot this Memorial Day was Old Homestead Restaurant where Madison O’Donnell and Danielle Bell grabbed a bite.

“We spent the weekend at our cottage on the lake, and today we decided to venture out for the parade, and enjoy some drinks and some snacks here at the homestead,” said Madison.

Madison and Danielle met when they were kids, while they spent their summers in Alexandria Bay with their families.

“Our children do the things we did as kids. It’s like full circle,” said Danielle.

Owner of the restaurant, Michele Taylor, says it’s nice to see old and new faces. She says there’s a new chef in the kitchen this season, and business is booming in the community.

“It’s been a great weekend, a lot of new faces, new-time people to the area, and I just love promoting our little village. The first thing I ask them is if they’ve done the boat tour,” said Taylor.

Gift shops in the bay say they’re also hoping for a good tourism season.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.