Anita Louise Crowe, 75, formerly of Canton

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Anita Louise Crowe, age 75, will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 2:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home from 12:00PM up until the time of the funeral service. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery immediately following the service. Anita passed away May 26, 2023 at Highland Nursing Home, Massena.

Anita is survived by her sister, Nola and her husband, Dave Brown, in Chula Vista, CA; her brother, Leif and his wife, Nancy Smithers, of Rensselaer Falls; nephew, Travis (Casondra) Smithers, Heuvelton, Adam Smithers, Ogdensburg, Corey (Jessica), Nathan, Darren, and Dahl; nieces, Amber, Tracey, Laura, Colleen and Laura; several great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Betty Smithers, and one brother, Vance Smithers.

Anita was born on December 6, 1947 in Ogdensburg, the daughter of Harold and Betty Fishbeck Smithers. She graduated from Heuvelton Central High School and attended Albany University, Syracuse University, Carleton University, SUNY Brockport, University of Georgia and SUNY Plattsburgh. She retired from the Department of Social Services in Canton in 2003. Marriage to Gary Crowe ended in divorce. She was a member of the Zonta Club of Canton for many years.

